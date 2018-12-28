Sears will close its store at Towne East Square next year

Wichita’s last Sears department store will soon be closed.
The troubled retailer announced plans to shutter 80 more of its Kmart and Sears locations by March.
Those plans include the Sears in Towne East Square, 7700 E. Kellogg.
The Sears Auto Center at the mall is expected to close in late January.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Liquidation sales are expected to begin in two weeks, according to a news release from Sears.
That location is the only one listed in Kansas — click here for a full list of stores closing.
According to a news release from Sears, the retailer informed employees of the closure on Thursday.
Sears Holdings filed for bankruptcy in October after years of declining business.
The Sears department store in Towne West Square closed in 2014.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
Comments