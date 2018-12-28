Retail

Sears will close its store at Towne East Square next year

By Matt Riedl

December 28, 2018

The Sears store at Towne East Square will close in March, according to reports circulating online Friday.
Wichita’s last Sears department store will soon be closed.

The troubled retailer announced plans to shutter 80 more of its Kmart and Sears locations by March.

Those plans include the Sears in Towne East Square, 7700 E. Kellogg.

The Sears Auto Center at the mall is expected to close in late January.

Liquidation sales are expected to begin in two weeks, according to a news release from Sears.

That location is the only one listed in Kansas — click here for a full list of stores closing.

According to a news release from Sears, the retailer informed employees of the closure on Thursday.

Sears Holdings filed for bankruptcy in October after years of declining business.

The Sears department store in Towne West Square closed in 2014.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

