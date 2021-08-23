Check out this Kansas mansion built for $30M that just sold at auction

A Kansas mansion dubbed the “Spirit of Avalon” and built for $30 million over several years has been sold at a massive loss for $2.5 million at auction.

Built by Joe Biden speechwriter and gas executive Dennis Langley and his wife, Lynette, the cavernous property sits on 15 acres and includes scuba tunnels, a 30-foot deep pond and an altar brought from Salem, Massachusetts.

The seven bedroom, seven bathroom and seven half bath home is located at 5225 Renner Rd. on Lake Quivira.

Brokered by Katie Casey with Crown Realty, it was auctioned off between July 23 and July 28 by Concierge Auctions, a luxury real estate auction company based in New York.

Waterfall and pond on a Lake Quivira mega mansion at 5225 Renner Rd., which will be auctioned off with no reserve by Concierge Auctions.

The home also boasts a 35-foot waterfall, multiple commercial kitchens and a two-story library, with water features and a grotto running throughout the property. The site also has multiple outdoor features and many paved and unpaved trails.

It had no reserve price and sold to an unnamed bidder.