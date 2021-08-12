HFG Architecture relocating Wichita headquarters to Old Town Square

HFG Architecture will move into the first floor of 330 N Mead in Old Town Square. The Wichita Eagle will remain in its second-floor office space. File photo

HFG Architecture is relocating its headquarters to the first floor of 330 N. Mead in Wichita’s Old Town Square.

The firm, which specializes in planning and designing healthcare architecture, is uprooting from its longtime office space in the Hockaday Building on Mosley Street.

“Because we’re currently in a three-story building, our teams are physically separated,” HFG President David Wright said. “Having everyone on one floor will allow for a more natural exchange of ideas between team members.”

The Wichita Eagle, which at one point had planned to leave 330 N. Mead, will remain in its second-floor newsroom space.

Renovations are currently underway on the first floor, and HFG plans to move in by November.

When HFG first moved into the Hockaday Building in 2003, the firm had just seven employees. Its Wichita staff has since swelled to 45, and the firm has two additional branches in Kansas City and Tulsa.

Dana Taylor, HFG’s director of marketing and branding, said the new headquarters will place the firm at the heart of Wichita’s downtown community.

“We’ll be more integrated into downtown than we are now,” Taylor said. “We’re just excited to have more visibility and more of a presence in our community.”

HFG’s portfolio includes rural hospitals, large medical systems and both state and federal government design work.

Some of their projects include the University of Kansas Health System, Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, McPherson Hospital and the recently completed Studios at HumanKind, a 54-unit complex that will provide low-income housing for Wichitans living in homelessness.

Taylor said that in addition to the relocation, HFG is working with Commerce Construction to refresh its logo and branding.