InSite Real Estate Group expanding to occupy full building in Delano

InSite Real Estate Group, a longtime Delano tenant, is expanding to occupy the entire building at the northwest corner of Douglas and Sycamore.

InSite moved to 608 W. Douglas in 2010 but had taken up only about a third of the building until now. While many businesses were working from home last year, InSite owner Dan Unruh was making plans to expand into the full 6,250-square-foot space.

“Last year, we decided to embark on an expansion to take the entire building because we were just on top of one another,” Unruh said. “Our company’s grown quite a bit.”

Unruh co-founded the commercial real estate brokerage, development, consulting and management firm 22 years ago. InSite has since grown into a 14-employee operation.

“The expansion of our office space provides the right environment to allow our staff to be their best at what we do,” Unruh said. “The added space should provide us the operational leverage we need to grow our book of business in the markets we serve.”

He said that when his firm came to Delano, it was anything but a thriving district.

“You could shoot a cannon off in Delano and not hit anybody,” Unruh recalled. “We’ve just seen tremendous growth around us over the years.”

He said more and more businesses are recognizing the appeal of Delano.

“This is a strategic location just off downtown, easy access to Kellogg, easy access to the amenities downtown, and it’s becoming a nice central point for people to live and work and play in now — especially with the addition of the baseball stadium,” Unruh said.

“We’re really proud of the fact that we recognized the opportunity a long time ago.”