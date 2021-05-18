John T. Arnold Associates has a new name, office in Douglas Design District

Evan LaRue stands outside of the new Street Commercial office in the Douglas Design District. Street Commercial was formerly known as John T. Arnold Associates. The Wichita Eagle

John T. Arnold Associates, a commercial real estate firm that has been brokering deals in Wichita for nearly a half century, is changing its name and relocating to the heart of the Douglas Design District.

The firm is rebranding itself as Street Commercial and moving from their longtime South Main Street office into the Domestic Laundry building at 1425 E. Douglas.

“It’s putting our money and company where our mouth is,” said president Evan La Rue. “We believe in this area and we want to drive a permanent stake here.”

LaRue said the name change is a way of refreshing the brand that has become a fixture in the Wichita commercial real estate scene over the last 49 years. He partnered with Greteman Group to rebrand as Street Commercial.

“As brokers, we do not make a living sitting in our office. We need to be out on the street,” he said.

It doesn’t hurt that “la rue” means “the street” in French.

LaRue, 42, acquired the firm in 2019 from longtime mentors Marlin Penner and Don Arnold. Penner hand-selected LaRue fresh out of high school to be his assistant, and after 10 years away from the firm, LaRue returned in 2015.

“My return to JTA was a homecoming of sorts,” he said. “I’m forever grateful for the training and opportunity both Marlin and Don generously provided me through the years. They instilled ‘people before profits,’ and we continue that philosophy with Street Commercial. We’ve always been about relationships and always will be.”

Penner, who served as president and principal of JTA for 36 years, said he has full confidence in LaRue and his vision for the future.

“Evan has the heart and skill to build the team to take this company into a wonderful future,” Penner said. “I am proud of him.”

The Street Commercial team currently consists of four employees and five brokers.

LaRue purchased the roughly 3,800-square-foot office space in the Domestic Laundry Building from Joe Hays of Open Roads Brands. He said he couldn’t think of a place in Wichita that he’d rather set up shop.

“We think Douglas is Main Street Wichita, and we really, really see ourselves being part of the new, up-and-coming projects and developments,” LaRue said.

“Wichita has such a rich, vibrant real estate past. We are honored and humbled to be a part of that tradition. We look forward to what lies ahead.”