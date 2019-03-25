Twenty-somethings are buying a lot of houses in Wichita, study finds

If you’re looking to buy a home in your twenties, it’s hard to find a better deal than Wichita.
At least that’s what data released Monday by Realtor.com seems to suggest.
Using mortgage data from Optimal Blue, the site released a list of the top 10 cities in the country where 20-to-29-year-olds were taking out mortgages.
Wichita came in at No. 8 on that list, which mostly featured Midwestern cities and Rust Belt destinations.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
According to Realtor.com, in 2018, 29.4 percent of Wichita mortgages issued in 2018 were for buyers aged 20 to 29.
The gist of why Wichita is so popular is that home buyers can get a lot of house in Wichita for the same price compared to other cities — and cost-of-living is low.
The No. 1 city on the list was Evansville, Ind., Des Moines came in at No. 5.
Realtor.com’s findings would align with what local real estate agents told the Eagle last month — that Wichita is “a great place for young couples and young people in general to buy,” Amanda Assaf, a realtor with Park Plaza Realty, said.
The site wrote that “a strong local economy combined with reasonable home prices makes it easier to save up for a first down payment,” while spotlighting local nightlife spot Aero Plains Brewing and events including Autumn and Art, and the Midwest Beerfest.
The data released Monday was restricted to one metro per state “to ensure geographic diversity,” according the website — so it’s impossible to know if Wichita truly ranks as No. 8 nationally.
To read about all 10 cities on Realtor’s list, visit www.realtor.com/news/trends/where-20-somethings-are-buying-the-most-homes-10-hottest-cities.
Comments