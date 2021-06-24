Watch: Mental health discussion with the Wichita Journalism Collaborative

Mental health experts say the implications of prolonged isolation won’t disappear with the virus. The Wichita Journalism Collaborative is reporting on mental health as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Wichita Journalism Collaborative is a coalition of local newsrooms and community institutions, including The Eagle. Courtesy of the Wichita Journalism Collaborative and KSN-TV

The Wichita Journalism Collaborative organized a community discussion on metal health as we recover from the pandemic and reemerge from COVID-19.

The Collaborative is a partnership of local newsrooms and community organizations, including The Wichita Eagle, working together to bring you useful and timely information. Lately the Collaborative has focused its reporting efforts on the mental health impacts of the pandemic.

Panelists talked about tips for managing stress, self care and supporting friends and families through difficult times. They also discussed signs to watch for and how to know if you need to ask for help.

Panelists included:

Michelle Calvert, Director of Quality and Strategic Innovation at COMCARE of Sedgwick County

Dr. Rebecca Culver-Turner, Program Director of Wichita MSFT Program and an associate professor at Friends University

Jessica Provines, Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs and Wellness at Wichita State University

Autumn Schowalter, Senior Director of Adult and Children’s Services with the Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas

This panel discussion originally aired on June 23, 2021.

