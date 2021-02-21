You can still sign up for insurance under the ACA. Here’s where to get help in Wichita

GraceMed Health Clinic in Wichita has a dedicated phone line to answer questions about health insurance coverage under the Affordable Care Act marketplace. You can dial 316-977-9308 to reach a health insurance navigator. The phone line could help people in Kansas who have questions about a new special open enrollment period for ACA health insurance created by President Joe Biden. File photo

Some Kansans in need of health insurance coverage this year have a second chance to enroll in a plan under the Affordable Care Act until May 15.

President Joe Biden created a Special Enrollment Period through a January executive order. It opened the enrollment through the health care marketplace for an extra three months, from Feb. 15 to May 15.

You can apply for coverage through the government marketplace online at www.healthcare.gov.

The typical open enrollment period for coverage under the ACA, also known as “Obamacare,” is in the fall. Opening a special period creates an opportunity for people to find health insurance for 2021 even if they lost employer-sponsored coverage after the regular enrollment last fall.

Losing job-based health insurance typically qualifies one for a special sign-up opportunity, but the new period is a chance to inform people of their chances.

Gov. Laura Kelly last week touted the decision and announced that Kansans have access to the special enrollment period.

“This is an incredible and urgent opportunity for Kansans to ensure they have the health care they need,” Kelly said in a statement. “I strongly encourage every Kansan who can to sign up for insurance.”

Thousands of Kansans lost their health insurance last year or early this year as the coronavirus pandemic caused job losses to sweep the state. Local health clinics that serve people who are underinsured or uninsured reported an increase in patients, some who never before turned to low-cost clinics for medical care.

Around 43,000 people in Kansas became uninsured due to a job loss between February and May last year, according to a report from The National Center for Coverage Innovation at Families USA, a nonpartisan organization that advocates for health care consumers. That’s a 20% increase from the number of uninsured adults in the state in 2018.

Overall, about 15% of all adults in Kansas were uninsured as of May 2020, according to the report.

The new open enrollment period is open to anyone who is uninsured and typically qualifies, no matter how many months ago they might have become uninsured, according to Kaiser Health News.

Where to ask questions

If you have questions about whether or not yourself or family members qualify for coverage under the ACA, a local organization in Wichita can help.

GraceMed health clinics have a dedicated, year-round phone line to help people navigate ACA coverage. The number is staffed by three GraceMed employees who will call you back if you leave a message.

The health insurance navigators can be reached at 316-977-9308. There’s no cost to call and ask questions, said Diego Romero, outreach project coordinator at GraceMed.

There is also a national phone number that takes questions about ACA enrollment. You can call 1-800-318-2596 at any time of day or day of the week.

The GraceMed phone line is staffed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Romero said the three-month duration of the special ACA enrollment period allows time to advertise that people can still get health insurance coverage this year.

Some Kansans might also qualify for KanCare, the Medicaid program in Kansas, said Romero. The staff at GraceMed can help people apply for Medicaid at the same time they apply for ACA coverage.

For example, if an adult who lost insurance qualifies for coverage under the ACA but their children do not, the kids may find coverage under Medicaid in Kansas. Each situation will be unique to individual families. The GraceMed call line is equipped to help people find solutions for their specific circumstance, said Romero.

Early this week, the GraceMed phone line wasn’t any busier than usual for this time of year. But Romero believed more people would call in as they become aware of the special enrollment period.

“It is a pretty good opportunity,” Romero said. “Especially for people who might be working a part-time job, or their unemployment has run out.”

