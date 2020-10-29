Outbreak of hepatitis A in Sedgwick County may be due in-part to IV drug use

Sedgwick County is experiencing an outbreak of hepatitis A. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Health officials in Sedgwick County are working to contain an outbreak of another virus amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sedgwick County Health Department and Ascension Via Christi announced Thursday in a joint news release that more than 100 cases of hepatitis A have been diagnosed among county residents since May. Only four cases were reported in the county in 2019.

Hepatitis A is a “very contagious” liver infection caused by a virus that can be prevented by a vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is spread by ingesting the virus through close personal contact with an infected person or eating contaminated food or drink.

The hepatitis A virus is often associated with people who inject drugs. Sedgwick County officials reported that more than half of the patients who were recently diagnosed reported a history of IV drug use.

“We are working closely with the health department to identify cases and determine the source of this outbreak,” said infectious disease specialist Maggie Hagan, MD, who serves as medical director of Infection Control at Ascension Via Christi. “It is very important that people who are diagnosed with Hepatitis A share a list of everyone with whom they have had close contact so that we can trace and prevent further spread of this disease.”

The health department investigates reports of hepatitis A and identifies contacts to stop the spread of disease.

“We appreciate the collaborative efforts of our partners as we work to combat this increase in cases,” said Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne. “It is critical that we work together to identify and treat our infected and vulnerable populations.”

The hepatitis A virus is found in stool and the blood of infected people. Common symptoms include yellowing of the skin and eyes, dark urine, stomach pain, nausea, vomiting and fever. Most people recover on their own, but some require hospitalization. Death is rare, with the CDC estimating the case-fatality rate at around 0.3%.

The CDC’s hepatitis A data shows 124 cases in Kansas between May 15 and Oct. 23. There have been 95 hospitalizations with no deaths. While Kansas is the only state with an outbreak that started this year, there are several states with ongoing outbreaks that started in previous years.

There is no specific treatment for the infection, though there is a vaccine. An additional prevention tip from health professionals is to wash your hands after using the bathroom, changing a diaper and before preparing and eating food.

