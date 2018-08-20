Galichia doctor group sells to Wesley; Woodlawn hospital to expand

Nearly two months after Galichia Medical Group sold to HCA Wesley Healthcare, its northeast Wichita hospital is announcing plans to expand.
Wesley Woodlawn Hospital & ER, 2610 N. Woodlawn, announced Monday it acquired 22,000 square feet of space to the west of the 99-bed hospital.
That was space occupied by Galichia Medical Group, which according to a post by founder Joseph Galichia on its website was acquired by HCA Wesley on July 1.
“It has been GMED’s and my personal pleasure to serve as your provider,” wrote Galichia, a high-profile cardiologist in the area for several decades.
Wesley Woodlawn was created from the sale of Galichia Heart Hospital to Wesley in 2012.
“Wesley Woodlawn over the past three years has been undergoing a time of significant transformation and growth,” Tripp Owings, Wesley Woodlawn CEO, said in a news release. “It is really exciting to address our growth needs not only for our patients, but for our staff and management team as well.”
Wesley said 11,000 square feet of the space it acquired from the doctor’s group will remain office space for interventional cardiologists Greg Boxberger and Mark Bowles. They were previously with Galichia and have joined Kansas Physician Group, a seven-physician medical practicethat is part of HCA’s Physician Services Group.
The remaining Galichia space will be for a second hospital conference room as well as to expand other services at Wesley Woodlawn.
“We’ve already moved some radiology services,” Wesley spokesman Allen Poston said Monday. “It opens us up to expand other service lines in the future.”
