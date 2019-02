Sarah Coffman, Difference Maker for Wichita 2019

By

February 27, 2019 12:25 PM

In November 2013, Coffman started the Wichita Animal Action League as a state-licensed, foster-based animal rescue. Since then, WAAL has rescued more than 2,000 animals, Coffman said. Last year, the group saved 696 animals at risk of being put down,