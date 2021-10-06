Pandemic forces one business to close but creates an opening for another in Andover

For fun, Jason McKenney took back up skateboarding a few years ago. Now, he’s turning it into a business with the Board Awakens Skatepark and Outfitter in Andover. Courtesy photo

A pandemic loss for one business means the birth of another in Andover.

Jason McKenney has worked in health care and human services for the past couple of decades, and the last company he worked for closed due to not being able to see customers in person during the pandemic.

When McKenney received a severance payment, he said he realized it was his opportunity to open his own business.

On Saturday, McKenney is opening the Board Awakens Skatepark and Outfitter at 301 W. Central in Andover.

McKenney said a skateboard was his main mode of transportation from when he was ages 10 to 16, but he stopped skating as an adult — that is, until he turned 40 three years ago.

McKenney said he’d take his children out to ride bikes and scooters and found himself “just bored to tears” while they played, so he decided to join in the fun.

“How about I get a skateboard? I could at least tool around with the kids.”

He said he discovered being in one’s 40s is perhaps not the best time to try skateboarding again.

McKenney said he “just bit it hard in the garage immediately and found myself chuckling on the ground.”

In the three years since, he said his skills haven’t exactly come back.

“I’m probably as good as your average 9 year old right now.”

McKenney said he also discovered there aren’t a lot of skate park options for people in the Andover area, especially since weather often prevents outdoor skating.

His indoor park has a 16-foot-wide mini ramp and a street course for skateboarding, roller skating and inline skating.

“I feel like I’ve got something cool and unique for the area out here.”

The building has 2,200 square feet for the skate park and another 1,000 square feet for retail related to skateboarding hard goods and equipment.

McKenney will offer $50 memberships with unlimited skating and 10% off for in-store purchases. Otherwise, it will cost $10 for two hours of skating.

Initially, the park will be open to members only, but nonmembers can begin coming around Oct. 14.

The Andover park is the only one McKenney plans, but he said, “If popularity demands growth, it’s a problem I wouldn’t mind having.”