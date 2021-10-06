In the great Happiness Plaza debate, there’s one thing most people don’t realize

This is an aerial view, including a walking path and circular bench, of the parking lot the Happiness Plaza owners want to build after demolishing houses near the development. Courtesy illustration

As the Happiness Plaza parking lot issue has been wending its way to the planning commission Thursday, it took an interesting stop at a District Advisory Board meeting Monday.

The high-profile issue — the development’s owners want to demolish three houses for a parking lot — means there’s more attention than normal. What’s especially unusual, though, is there are many vocal people in favor of the parking lot in addition to ones opposed to it.

“We’ve been hearing so much from both sides,” said senior planner Philip Zevenbergen.

He said it’s more customary to mainly hear from people in opposition to something. People who are for something generally aren’t as moved to be vocal about it, Zevenbergen said.

“That’s very atypical.”

There were more than 50 people in person at the DAB meeting and there was online participation as well.

“That is a lot of community engagement,” Zevenbergen said.

Brothers Ryan Francisco and Anthony Francisco own Happiness Plaza at 3555 E. Douglas, which is between Rutan and Clifton, and opened the Belmont restaurant there last year with Tory DeMarce. They’re seeking a zoning change that would allow for a parking lot, which they say is needed both for the restaurant and for a new market they plan.

They’re reviving the old Larcher’s market name and plan to offer breakfast and lunch there along with a specialty market.

The partners said they’ve not been rallying support from neighbors but have tried to explain their intent.

DeMarce said he thinks people recognize that the partners are trying to be good neighbors.

“The community support’s really been appreciated.”

Some neighbors are upset that three houses — all around 100 years old — will be demolished.

What many don’t realize is that regardless of what happens with the zoning, the partners can demolish the houses if they choose.

“Even if this zoning request gets denied, it doesn’t protect the houses,” Zevenbergen said.

Only a historic designation for the area or for the houses could protect them.

DeMarce said the partners are now in talks with someone who wants to move the smallest of the houses to vacant property about a mile away.

He also noted that plans call for keeping most of the mature trees around the houses.

So far, the partners are not saying what they’ll do with the houses if the rezoning isn’t approved.

“Right now we’re just focused on the task at hand, and that’s to rezone the site,” Ryan Francisco said.

Zevenbergen said the planning “staff is recommending that the zone change be denied.”

“We base our recommendation primarily off our plans and policies.”

That includes the city’s comprehensive plan and the 2019 Wichita: Places for People plan, which focuses on a 3-mile ring around downtown. It guides infill development and promotes a walkable pattern in the area.

Zevenbergen said the plan says that reductions in off-street parking need to be considered when street parking is available along with public transportation. In this case, he said buses and the Q-Line operate near Happiness Plaza.

Whether the planning commission takes staff recommendations depends, Zevenbergen said.

“Every case is very different.”

The Wichita City Council has the final say, so the issue won’t be resolved this week.

The partners understand that perhaps better than anyone.

As DeMarce said, “We’re honestly just kind of taking this one day at a time.”