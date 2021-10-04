Tired of ‘just running on the hamster wheel?’ Businessman Matt Lillie wants to help

Matt Lillie said he’s starting Next Level Method because he wants to help people prioritize and feel fulfilled “instead of just running on the hamster wheel.” Courtesy photo

When Matt Lillie started Opti-Life, the fitness and wellness center near 21st and Webb Road, he said it was about creating a “mental, physical . . . holistic experience.”

With his latest venture, Next Level Method, Lillie has a similar goal with a different approach.

Lillie said he was already exploring a life coaching business when the pandemic hit and “helped me prioritize my life.”

Now he wants to do the same for others.

“I just want to bring people together, and I think we have the opportunity to rewrite what we want in our future.”

Lillie said he wants to help people prioritize and feel fulfilled “instead of just running on the hamster wheel.”

Next Level is kicking off with a free 12-hour workshop on Oct. 15, and Lillie is asking participants to commit to all 12 hours. He said it’s the initial step in creating a blueprint to change lives.

“It’s going to be extraordinary. It’s going to be intense. It’s going to be transformative.”

From there, participants can take virtual courses through a free app and can pay for access to life coaches as well.

There’s also a podcast with national speakers.

“We have some really dynamic speakers on our podcast,” Lillie said. “It’s like best practices or life hacking.”

People also can pay to become life coaches through a four-month Next Level course.

Lillie said the app will help him take the company beyond Kansas. He already has live events planned in 2022 for five cities nationally.

He said while Next Level is a business for him, the app is social and is about relationships.

“It’s all about bringing together a community . . . of people to help make the world a better place.”