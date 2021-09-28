Carrie Rengers

Have You Heard

Wondering about those storage containers near 21st and Ridge? Here’s what’s in them

Cliff Premer is preparing to open his second Pet Supplies Plus store in the former Tad’s Locker Room near 21st and Ridge Road. 
Cliff Premer is preparing to open his second Pet Supplies Plus store in the former Tad’s Locker Room near 21st and Ridge Road.  Courtesy photo

Cliff Premer is preparing to open his second Pet Supplies Plus store, though it has been challenging on a couple of fronts.

When he first opened near 21st and Rock Road in 2017, Premer’s plan was to open a second store within three years. However, he said his store is neither the size of a big box store nor of a small restaurant, so space was hard to find.

Finally, he found about 7,300 square feet in the former Tad’s Locker Room on 21st Street just west of Ridge Road.

There’s “lots and lots of visibility right there,” Premer said.

His plan is to open Oct. 8, but Premer said “that’s getting a little iffy.”

Midday Business Report

Sign up for this newsletter for news and developments from the local business scene.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

He had to change electricians at the last minute, so instead of stocking shelves now, his inventory is sitting in storage containers in the parking lot.

“It’s just sitting there waiting.”

The chain sells a range of pet food and supplies, including premium products that often are available in small, local pet shops along with more inexpensive brands that are found in larger pet stores.

Pet Supplies Plus also sells fish, birds and reptiles. It does not sell cats or dogs.

There will be a grand opening for the new store on Oct. 30 and 31 with sale prices, giveaways and prizes.

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Premer signed a development deal for two stores, but he said he’s open to considering a third in the Wichita area.

“We’ll have to wait and see. . . . We’ll keep those options open.”

Carrie Rengers
Carrie Rengers has been a reporter for more than three decades, including almost 20 years at The Wichita Eagle. Her Have You Heard? column of business scoops runs five days a week in The Eagle. If you have a tip, please e-mail or tweet her or call 316-268-6340.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service