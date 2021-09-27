New medical practice ‘takes health insurance out of the doctor-patient relationship’

The new Wichita Direct Primary Care practice doesn’t take insurance. Instead, patients pay a monthly fee based on age. Courtesy illustration

Physicians Jennifer Halabi and Lynnette Jacobsen have opened Wichita Direct Primary Care, which Halabi said “takes health insurance out of the doctor-patient relationship.”

Halabi called it “a fairly new concept for this area” but acknowledged there are a few others, including the well-known AtlasMD.

“They were really one of the national leaders as far as direct primary care.”

Wichita Direct Primary Care, which is at 8020 E. Central just east of the Starbucks at Central and Rock Road, charges monthly membership fees that cover unlimited care with no extra copays. Fees range from $30 to $85 and are based on a patient’s age.

“It often saves people a lot of money,” Halabi said. “So many people now are ending up with high-deductible insurance plans.”

Between the deductibles and monthly premiums for insurance, going to direct care often can save a substantial amount, she said.

The practice does lab and radiology work as well.

The monthly fee does not cover hospitalizations or surgeries.

“We encourage people to still have some type of health insurance,” Halabi said.

She said 24-hour access to the physicians is a big plus for convenience and cost savings.

“We can do so much by video visits and e-mail and text,” Halabi said. “We try to keep people out of the ER, which helps.”