Former Noah’s Event Venue at the Waterfront to be home to new Wichita business

Kansas City-based Abbott Hospitality has purchased the former Noah’s Event Venue, which abruptly closed last year, with plans to revive the venue. This is the Harlow Kansas City, one of Abbott Hospitality’s current venues. Abbott Hospitality

Kansas City-based Abbott Hospitality has purchased the former Noah’s Event Venue, which abruptly closed last year, with plans to revive the Waterfront space for future events.

“We did just close on it, but there’s a lot of . . . answers and decisions that are still being made,” Matt Abbott said.

What he does know, Abbott said, is the new venue will be like the company’s other venues with “a focus on bringing people together and creating community.”

Abbott, whose Abbott Properties redevelops properties nationally, opened his first venue in the Crossroads district of Kansas City in 2018. He now has four venues there, two of which he created and two of which he converted from other venues.

“Each venue serves a different purpose.”

The spaces vary in size, offerings and price points.

“All of our venues are what I would refer to as premier spaces. We are definitely geared towards offering high-end, luxury events.”

In Wichita, Abbott said he’ll work within the framework of what Noah’s had.

“We felt like that the Noah’s building and the Noah’s location offers a great start for what we do.”

While he isn’t changing the layout, which includes a ballroom for about 225 people seated, Abbott said he will change the decor to “bring it to the next level to bring it to our standards.”

Abbott said each of his properties is unique, and the Wichita venue will be, too.

“It’s its own unique building and location and market.”

His plan is to begin taking reservations no later than January and then open by April.

Abbott said a lot of people have a blind spot when looking for a venue. He said they simply look at spaces and make a decision.

“It’s the team behind it that really makes it the extraordinary event,” he said. “It’s not just about a pretty venue.”

Abbott Hospitality also has boutique hotels, collaborative work spaces, coffee shops and a social house concept — which is kind of a VRBO concept with a combination coffee shop and cocktail bar — each of which Abbott said is similar in its goal to unite people but unlike the others in appearance.

Abbott said he’s intentional about creating community and connectivity through all of his spaces.

“What I get excited about is bringing people together . . . like the way life used to be before computers and electronics where you actually set aside all your electronics and you actually connect with people.”

The new venue is his only plan in Wichita for now, but Abbott said when he goes to a new market, “We often expand within that market.”

Abbott said he’s building his Wichita team now and will let Have You Heard? know as soon as that team begins taking event reservations.