Therapy practice employs fun as an effective strategy, especially to help children

Therapist Shane McCurdy, right, began moonlighting with a private practice while working another job. Now, he’s at Level Wellness Mind full time with fellow therapist Colleen Fulford. Courtesy photo

Therapist Shane McCurdy has worked with a lot of different people at a lot of different places, but he had a realization while most recently working for the Veterans Administration.

“I’d been missing working with kids, which is really my passion,” he said.

McCurdy began moonlighting with his own practice while continuing to work at the VA. Now, he’s making it his full-time job through Level Wellness Mind.

“The VA was great, but I just thought this was an opportunity to do what I really love doing.”

His own childhood is a big part of the reason McCurdy wants to help children.

Midday Business Report Sign up for this newsletter for news and developments from the local business scene. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“I myself struggled in school and didn’t really ask for help — kind of hid it a lot. That was kind of the catalyst for working with kids.”

The practice is at 9415 E. Harry, which is next to the Walgreens at Harry and Webb Road.

Colleen Fulford is a partner in the practice, and McCurdy said he and she are both open to adding more therapists to serve children and adults.

“I will probably mostly work with kids, but I love working with anyone,” McCurdy said.

On the practice’s website, McCurdy has a statement about how therapy doesn’t always have to be serious. He said it can be fun and still be effective.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“I’m really good at balancing seriousness with humor and helping people feel comfortable.”

He said some clients say that’s what brings them in.

“I think that’s kind of cool,” McCurdy said.

The father of two children of his own said it’s particularly inspiring to see kids make significant changes and improvements.

“It’s really exciting to see kids going from struggling . . . to turning it around and shocking, frankly, a lot of people in their lives who kind of just expect them to continue to not do well,” he said. “It just keeps me motivated to help kids.”