Ever thought about trying mixed martial arts or kickboxing? Here’s your chance

Dave Rickels, left, Cody Bitler, center and Steve Hanson have opened 31Six Martial Arts, a business that grew out of their Evolution Fighting Championship events. Courtesy photo

The promoters of Evolution Fighting Championship, who became friends through working out together, now have a second business: 31Six Martial Arts.

The gym opened this week at 11015 E. 26th St. N., which is just north of K-96 and Greenwich.

While Evolution Fighting Championship showcases amateurs and professionals in mixed martial arts and kickboxing, the gym trains adults and children in both. Not that the owners expect everyone to go on and compete.

“It’s just a way to burn some calories (and) lose some weight,” said partner David Rickels. “It’s a lot of fun.”

There are classes that teach kickboxing, self defense and jiujitsu, which Rickels describes as advanced wrestling.

“We’ve had a huge turnout with the kids.”

Rickels said that’s especially gratifying for him because his children are now of an age to do it, too, and it’s something he wants to pass on.

“Mixed martial arts changed my life in a very positive way.”

When he was a child, Rickels said he used to get into trouble, but mixed martial arts gave him a structured environment.

“I’m still competing, but this is kind of my way out,” he said of the gym.

He and partner Cody Bitler are both coaches at the gym. A third partner, Steve Hanson, handles the business side of the gym while also working full time in aviation.

“Some people coach little league or they referee in their spare time,” Hanson said. “This is my hobby.”

He said he likes seeing people grow and improve.

“That’s my motivation.”

Prices are discounted for the grand opening. There also is an incentive program where if one adult buys an unlimited membership for $100 a month, each member of his family is an additional $40 a month.

In addition to the gym, the partners have restarted the Evolution Fighting Championship. Before the pandemic, they’d been doing three shows a year.

“It’s been great for the community, the athletes and everyone,” Hanson said.

The competition returned with a show in June, and the next one is Nov. 27.

Hanson said it’s a relief to be back.

“That was an interesting year trying to survive through COVID.”