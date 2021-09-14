Delano business expands with east Wichita site

Bohemia Healing Spa owner Kelli Foster has purchased Serenity Med Spa in east Wichita and is renaming it Bohemia Healing & Med Spa. Foster also will add spa services from her Delano spa, shown here, at the east site. The Wichita Eagle

Bohemia Healing Spa owner Kelli Foster often has thought of expanding with a second location, and she always thought it would be in Lawrence where she’d like to retire.

Instead, she took the opportunity to purchase Serenity Med Spa on the east side of Wichita.

“I just sort of pay attention to what the universe is telling me,” Foster said.

She’s keeping her first Bohemia site at 611 W. Douglas in Delano and is adding most of those spa services at Serenity, which Foster is renaming Bohemia Healing & Med Spa. In about six weeks, the new signs will go up at the business, which is at 1901 N. Webb Road in the Wilson Estates Medical Park.

The business allows Foster to expand further into medical treatments while also adding spa services such as massage and facials.

Midday Business Report Sign up for this newsletter for news and developments from the local business scene. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Most of the Serenity staff remains, and Foster has hired new massage therapists as well. Training is underway now.

“They’re already a great team.”

Foster said a mind-body reconnection can help reduce stress.

“We want to be that place for people,” she said.

“And I also feel like it’s the right time for healing and wellness in our community. I think the east side’s ready for a little bit of that love, too. I think the whole world is.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Foster purchased the first Bohemia in 2011. Five years later, she expanded, and now five years later she’s expanding again. She says five years from now, she just may follow through on her original plans for another Bohemia.

“I would love to have a third location in Lawrence.”