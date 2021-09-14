Breweries can be a bit of a bro culture, but this Wichita one wants to empower women

Pour House by Walnut River Brewing and business consultant Jill Miller are teaming to create a new alliance with a goal of empowering women. Courtesy photo

There often can be a bit of a male — you might even say bro — culture at brew pubs.

The PourHouse by Walnut River Brewing is trying to change that with help from Finishing School for Modern Women founder Jill Miller.

“We are starting a Badass Women of Wichita Alliance,” said Miller, who’s also a business consultant.

She said Mondays are going to become “women empowerment evenings” at the PourHouse.

Men are invited, too, but the focus is on women through various themes.

“The first Monday of every month, I’m going to do a little mini Finishing School class,” Miller said.

Her school has been on hiatus during the pandemic, so this is a way to somewhat bring it back.

The PourHouse will provide appetizers and nonalcoholic beverages along with a cash bar before the class for 45 minutes of networking at 6 p.m.

On the second and fourth Mondays, the PourHouse will provide the same deal, and women’s groups can use the space for free for mixers and other events.

The third Monday will be about women helping women. Nonprofits that benefit women and children can use the space and invite the public to help with things such as stuffing envelopes or making posters.

The alliance kicks off Oct. 4. There will be a Facebook group and information available through the Finishing School website.

PourHouse general manager Jennifer Rutledge “had an idea for a while that I wanted to do something as far as just women empowering women,” especially since there’s been what she called a lot of sexism and discrimination in the brewing industry.

“That’s kind of what got my wheels turning for the whole thing.”

Though the PourHouse’s owners are all male, Rutledge said, “They are huge advocates for the ladies.”

There’s a business reason behind Rutledge’s idea, too.

The PourHouse is at 711 E. Douglas within Union Station, and it sits back from the road a bit. Rutledge wants it to get noticed.

“My hope is that it puts us on the map a little more.”