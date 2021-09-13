More than three acres of real estate to be developed in growing part of east Wichita

More than three acres just south of the QuikTrip at Central and Greenwich will be developed after years of sitting vacant. Morrie Sheets and Butch Nuss are going to build an Exec-u-stor condo storage facility there. The Wichita Eagle

Much like the first time he built storage condos on the east side, Morrie Sheets is on his way to filling up his latest Exec-u-stor facility before he even builds it.

Sheets, a commercial broker with J.P. Weigand & Sons, had built 22 mini storage facilities before getting into the condo side of storage in 2008.

“People would always ask me if I could build them bigger and they could buy them,” he said.

His first Exec-u-stor opened at 640 N. Webb Road in 2009 with about 80 units in 86,000 square feet.

“We sold out of it prior to even completing construction,” Sheets said.

Now, he and Butch Nuss of Slawson Cos. are preparing to break ground on a new 45,000-square-foot, 38-unit Exec-u-stor just south of the QuikTrip at Central and Greenwich. Sheets said 16 of the units are already sold.

“It’s going fast, obviously.”

A big part of the draw, Sheets said, is “here we have the ability to make the units as large as you like.”

There’s also a common area for the owners to use a conference room, lounge and bar. Along with a couple of big screen TVs, there are two bathrooms and a shower.

Owners can uses the spaces to do work, but they can’t run businesses from the condos.

Sheets said the Central and Greenwich area in particular and the east side in general make sense for his facilities.

“There’s a lot of high-income people in that area.”

There’s also proximity to high-end car dealerships. Sheets said he found with his first condo storage facility that a lot of people used the units for car collections along with boat and RV storage.

Sheets said he’s looking at another east-side site for a potential third Exec-u-stor facility.

Look for the second Exec-u-stor to open in late January or early February.