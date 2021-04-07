There’s a new development for a corner of Wichita that hasn’t seen much lately

Romaldo Lopez is remodeling and adding to a commercial space at the corner of 21st and Broadway, which he’s calling Old New Market Place. The Wichita Eagle

One of the first new construction projects in some time for the NoMar neighborhood is underway near 21st and Broadway.

There’s a new retail development under construction by the NoMar International Market, and it’s a special project for Romaldo Lopez, who lives in the neighborhood.

The Mexico native has worked in construction in Wichita for a quarter century. Through his Oakridge Remodeling, Lopez has done a lot of home remodeling all over Wichita and worked on some commercial construction with others as well.

“This is one of my first commercial buildings on my own,” Lopez said.

He’s naming his development, which is just west of the southwest corner of 21st and Broadway, the Old New Market Place. Market stands for the nearby street, from which NoMar also got its name. It stands for North Market.

The Old New part of the name stands for the combination of part of a former strip center that was there, which Lopez is remodeling, and a new addition that he’s building.

“I like the historical a lot,” Lopez said.

By keeping part of the older building and remodeling it, he’s trying to keep in the style of other storefronts along 21st Street.

Lopez said he was forced to demolish part of what was there, though.

“It was just too close to the street,” he said.

It made it difficult for customers to walk between stores, and there was a lack of parking.

“The way it is now, I think it’s going to work a lot better.”

The L-shaped center will have 4,000 square feet from the existing center and a new 4,000-square-foot addition.

Lopez already has six tenants lined up, though nothing is signed yet, for when the building opens in late May.

There will be a Mexican seafood restaurant; a western wear store; a girls clothing store; a barbershop; a business that sells signs, banners and logos; and an accounting firm that includes an insurance agency.

Lopez still has two spaces left to lease.

The city’s past investment in NoMar Plaza is part of what inspired him to do the development.

“It was a perfect location to do that remodel because of everything around there. It looks very good.”

The project hasn’t been without its challenges, particularly with rising construction costs.

“It’s been really hard,” Lopez said.

He said it’s fair to call the development a labor of love, though.

“I just thought that I could do something nice,” Lopez said. “I still think it’s going to work.”