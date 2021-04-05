There’s already a deal for the old downtown Wichita library space? Not quite

The artists at Fisch Haus, the Commerce Street art collective, plan to do their Open Studios temporary art installation at the old downtown library this summer. Courtesy photo

Almost immediately after an Eagle story appeared about what people’s dreams for the old downtown library might be, there was news that something is going in the space.

Except unlike what some first suspected, it’s not anything permanent.

The artists at Fisch Haus, the Commerce Street art collective, have been in talks with the city since last fall about doing one of their Open Studios there.

The group makes arrangements with property owners who have empty space to do temporary art exhibits. It “animates the space,” said Elizabeth Stevenson, secretary and treasurer of Fisch Bowl, the nonprofit that runs Open Studios.

“The neighborhood, of course, always benefits from artist intervention,” she said. “It’s kind of a nice relationship where everybody feels like they’re winning.”

Ten artists will take 500 to 800 square feet each on the ground floor of the former library, but the space likely won’t be available until July when the county quits using it for vaccinations.

Stevenson said originally, Open Studios was looking to be set up at the former library in time for the holidays. The county ended up needing the space for vaccinations.

“Obviously, vaccines take priority over everything else,” she said.

Open Studios has had many installations but not enough to keep up with artist demand. Stevenson said a couple of new artists signs up each week. Everyone is accepted, but it’s just a matter of finding enough space to allow each artist to have a showcase.

“The list is pretty long,” Stevenson said. “It is not as easy as I thought it might be when we first began.”

Stevenson is looking forward to eventually being in the former library.

“This is just the city of Wichita giving us to use an otherwise abandoned space for something constructive.”