A colorful stretch of Kellogg is getting a more sophisticated look

Davis-Moore Auto Group president Sean Tarbell is almost a little sad about it, but Davis-Moore Mazda is changing its orange-and-lime-green look to a black-and-gray one. Courtesy illustration

The colorful Davis-Moore Mazda dealership on East Kellogg between Greenwich and Webb Road is getting an upgrade with a more sophisticated look.

“It’s going to be more of a classier look,” said Davis-More Auto Group president Sean Tarbell.

The orange and lime green colors the building has been known for are going to be replaced with black and gray.

“Mazda has a new program they’re calling retail evolution,” Tarbell said. “They’re wanting to be more of a premium brand.”

Work will start in the next 30 to 45 days and will take six months because it will be done in phases.

Throughout the pandemic, there’s been more online automobile shopping, but Tarbell said customers are still coming to the dealership.

“During all this, there’s been a real strong focus on digital, but people are still wanting to come in and complete the purchase in person,” he said.

When it comes to buying a new car, Tarbell said, “You want to touch it and see it and feel it.”

Some Mazda dealerships nationally already have the refresh, and Tarbell said he likes what he sees.

As excited as he is to get the new look in Wichita, Tarbell said a part of him doesn’t want to see the orange and lime green go away.

“I’d always thought it was fun.”