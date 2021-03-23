Vineyard to add new 500-person venue for weddings, reunions and other events

This rendering shows a new 500-person venue that will be built this year at Prairie Hill Vineyard at Stockemer Farm for weddings, reunions and other events. Courtesy illustration

For the last three years, Prairie Hill Vineyard at Stockemer Farm in Colwich has been hosting weddings most every weekend, but Dan Stockemer is about to expand his business in a big way with a new almost 12,000-square-foot venue that will hold 500 people.

“It’s going to be a large, beautiful event center,” he said. “Because of the natural beauty of the property, we’re making it as open as possible to the outside.”

There will be lots of windows overlooking a pasture, a pond and a stone bridge.

“It sort of ties right into the vineyard, of course, Stockemer said. “That’s what makes the property so beautiful.”

Prairie Hill had already been hosting weddings outdoors with a large tent, but Stockemer said it got to the point he needed something bigger and more permanent. Guests were requesting it — especially brides who wanted air conditioning.

Weddings, family reunions and other events can still be held outdoors, but the new venue will be another option.

Rentals can be as short as a few hours or as long as a few days.

The property also has a bridal suite that was converted from a former garden shed. There’s a cabin for overnight stays as well. There’s also a pavilion for a band or DJ that overlooks a dance floor next to a bridge.

Stockemer grew up at the property, when then was strictly a dairy farm.

In 1998, Stockemer and his wife, the late Mary Stockemer, moved from California to his native Colwich. She had some pangs about leaving wine country, so he promised to plant a vineyard for her.

When his daughter, Danielle, told him she wanted to get married there, Stockemer built a fountain, dug a small pond and began adding lots of plants. Then others asked to start holding weddings there, and a business was born.

Construction will start soon on the new venue, which will take about six months to build.

Even with new indoor space, Stockemer expects people to still take advantage of the outdoors as well.

“There’s s so many beautiful spots out here to take photos.”