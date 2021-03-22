Former pop-up boutique gets new space on the west side

Stacy Graves now has a permanent space for her Soul and Grace Clothing Boutique, which has been operating as a pop-up store. Courtesy photo

These days, a lot of people are working from home and never planning to go back to the office, but Stacy Graves decided she needed a little separation between work and family.

Graves has been running her Soul and Grace Clothing Boutique from her home and through pop-up stores and events. Now, the store has its own site at 9422 W. Central between Kookaburra Coffee and Magic Wok.

“I just fell in love with it,” Graves said.

The space had been gutted so she “got to go in and choose everything I wanted to do.”

“We’re still relatively small. It gives me some chance to grow as well.”

The store carries women’s clothing in sizes small to 2X. Graves carries a lot of Bohemian styles.

“It’s what I gravitate to myself.”

She carries other styles as well. Brands include Andree By Unit, Ee:some, POL and Easel among others.

“I just like really romantic, really soft beautiful things,” Graves said. “I just try to pick out really unique things that maybe other boutiques do not carry.”

The store carries accessories, too, such as jewelry and hats. Graves wants to add shoes at some point as well.

There’s not a particular age that the store targets. Graves said through the years, she’s had customers everywhere from in their 20s to in their 70s.

Nothing in the store is over $70 at this point.

“I try to keep my stuff really reasonable for myself and my customers,” Graves said.

She also makes new orders weekly “so I keep things moving.”

Graves said she’ll likely continue to do pop-up stores as well.

She said her goal is to create a space where women can “be really comfortable” and not feel any pressure.

“I look at it as a ministry to serve women,” Graves said. “There are a lot of ways to talk to women . . . and just connect.”

Though she said she’ll probably be a little busier these days than she was when working from home, “I’m a good listener.”

Graves said she wants to be “able to love on people when they come in.”

“I’m really, really huge on customer service and making everyone feel special and served.”