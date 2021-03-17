A type of ‘bricks-and-mortar Pinterest’ opens at the Shops at Tallgrass on Friday

The new Pinspiration, a type of “bricks-and-mortar Pinterest,” is opening on Friday at the Shops at Tallgrass near 21st and Rock Road. Courtesy photo

Brandi Phifer’s new Pinspiration, which she called “a bricks-and-mortar Pinterest,” is opening Friday at the Shops at Tallgrass near 21st and Rock Road.

As Have You Heard? reported in September, Pinspiration is a franchise that bills itself as a do-it-yourself craft studio.

“We offer a little bit of everything,” Phifer said.

That includes self-guided canvases to create great-looking original paintings. There also are wood forms, home decor, quote signs, string art, acrylic paints and, eventually, resin, too.

There’s also “a Jackson Pollock-inspired splatter room” along with a party room and party packages.

The business is not affiliated with Pinterest but will have supplies for the top 20 pinned craft items on the site.

Unlike some art studios that cater to groups, Pinspiration has individual craft studios.

There will be day camps for kids and help for parents who are homeschooling their children and either need crafting assistance or simply some down time for themselves and their children.

Project prices start at $15 for children. The average adult cost is about $35, though the price rises depending on how elaborate the project is.

Craig Simon of Landmark Commercial Real Estate handled the deal for the 3,400-square-foot space, which is where the Rug Studio used to be.

Hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Phifer and her husband, Todd, had worked for his family’s business, Cochran Mortuary & Crematory, for the past couple of decades.

As Phifer quoted her husband in September: “We’ve done funeral for so long, we need something happy.”