This industry appears to be thriving, pandemic or not

Eden’s Property Management is opening Stor-Mor 135 Storage near Harper Camperland this summer in Park City. Courtesy photo

Even the most casual observer of businesses in the greater Wichita area surely has noticed that one industry appears to be thriving, pandemic or not.

That’s the storage business, with new units — and often huge ones — popping up around the city.

The latest is going to be in Park City, near 85th Street North and Hartman Drive near Harper Camperland.

Eden’s Property Management is building another one of its Stor-Mor concepts there. This one, similar to its one in Kechi, is going to be called Stor-Mor 135 Storage since it’s along I-135.

There will be 83,000 square feet over six buildings, which will offer a range of storage options, both enclosed and covered. Some units will offer pull-through availability, and others will offer options for backing a vehicle up to the units.

Stor-Mor will be geared to RVs, boats, business inventory and large households.

Eden’s bought an existing storage facility near 53rd and Broadway and then six years ago built one in Kechi. It’s the Kechi model that it’s following for the Park City Stor-Mor.

“It’s geared toward large storage,” said Mike Porter, Eden’s site manager. “Over the six years we have ran pretty full on it.”

Each of the new units will have light and electricity.

There also will be a free RV sanitary dump station, which Porter called unique.

He said there should be a groundbreaking soon and an opening this summer.

“We’re pushing for July the Fourth.”

A website, www.stormor135.com, should be ready to start taking reservations in about a month.

For more information before then, e-mail stormor135@gmail.com or call (316) 744-7867.

Perhaps not surprisingly, Porter said more Stor-Mor sites are a possibility.

“It depends on how well this one goes.”