Fourth Wichita-area Supplement World to open this week

Dustin West stands in front of the Supplement World that he and Jeff McAnarney are opening near 21st and Amidon on Friday. Courtesy photo

For five years, Jeff McAnarney and Dustin West searched for the right spot near 21st and Amidon for another one of their Supplement World stores. Then, after finally finding it a few months ago, it took only a few days to make a deal.

“It’s just a community that I’ve always wanted to be a part of,” McAnarney said.

He likes the restaurants in the area and that Planet Fitness is near the intersection.

McAnarney said there are “health-conscious people in that area.”

The new store is at 1914 W. 21st St., which is in a strip center just east of the Dillons at 21st and Amidon.

This makes the fourth Wichita Supplement World and the sixth total. There are two stores in Oklahoma City.

“We offer a wide variety of supplement nutrition products,” West said.

“It’s not just limited to weight loss or body building or super fitness geek people,” he said. “We have products for literally everybody — young, old, women, men, in shape, out of shape.”

McAnarney said the Supplement World stores are particularly service oriented and offer customers, or even anyone who stops in a store, a free body composition machine to monitor how they’re doing in reaching goals.

“It’s a very high-tech machine that we have in each location,” he said. “Obviously, it’s just good for getting results and tracking your progress. We know that supplements are only part of the game.”

McAnarney and West don’t have any other Wichita stores planned right now.

“We have a little bit of interest in the Tulsa market,” West said.

He said the Oklahoma City stores are doing well and that they just remodeled their south Oklahoma City store and added a smoothie bar.

The Supplement World stores near Central and Woodlawn and Harry and Oliver have smoothie bars as well, and the store near Central and Ridge Road soon will get one as well.

There won’t be one, at least initially, at the store near 21st and Amidon.

Look for a grand opening of that store on Friday.