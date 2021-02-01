Aspen Boutique, one of Wichita’s most-popular stores, is getting a new owner

Allison Baker, left, has purchased Aspen Boutique from longtime owners James and Monica Smits. Courtesy photo

After 34 years in business, James and Monica Smits have sold Aspen Boutique, which some people still refer to by its first name: Aspen Traders.

“We felt like we were going to do it as long as it was still fun,” James Smits said. “With the coronavirus . . . it has been less fun.”

He said he and his wife have been moving in this direction for about five years.

Allison Baker approached the two about buying store, which is at a center the Smitses owned at Douglas and Oliver.

Moeder & Associates purchased the center in July.

Baker moved to Wichita in grade school and then left after high school. She’s been in the corporate world, most recently in business development and sales for Deloitte.

She returned to Wichita two years ago.

“It was time to get close to home.”

Even when she lived out of state, Baker said she always popped into Aspen Boutique on return trips.

Baker resigned from Deloitte in May and took some time to think about what she wanted to do next.

“I wanted to do something different than a corporate role.”

Though she doesn’t officially take over until April, Baker said she’ll be spending some time in the store before then.

She’s planning some changes at the store but will keep “the favorites that the customers love.”

Baker said she’d like to add more local jewelry lines, including from people she’s met at Mark Arts where she’s been taking classes. She’d also like to explore locally designed clothing as well.

In addition to what she calls a refresh on the items she’ll sell, Baker also plans to make some updates to the space while keeping some elements.

There are certain brands Baker said she hasn’t been able to find in Wichita, and she wants to add them.

“We’ll be able to start to bring in some different things.”

The Smitses are going to keep their Aspen Traders in Leadville, Colo. They’re going to spend time there and at a house they have in Taos.

“We don’t really know what the whole plan is,” Smits said. “We intend to keep a connection to Wichita.”

That includes keeping a condo in downtown Wichita.

“We feel so fortunate to have had such incredible customers,” James Smits said. “Wichita has just been a real blessing for us.”