Seventh Wichita-area Westlake Ace Hardware to open this summer

This illustration shows where Westlake Ace Hardware is going to open at 317 N. Rock Road in Derby, which is next to an existing Planet Fitness. Courtesy rendering

A new Westlake Ace Hardware store is coming to Derby.

“Our decision to open a store in Derby says a lot about the growth and vibrancy of the communities around Wichita,” said an e-mailed statement from Joe Jeffries, president and CEO of Lenexa-based Westlake Ace Hardware.

The store will open in July at 317 N. Rock Road, which is next to Planet Fitness.

Brad Saville of Landmark Commercial Real Estate represented Westlake in the deal. Crossland is the contractor, and GLMV Architecture is the architect.

The 16,600-square-foot store will have a tool shop, paint studio and backyard barbecue area along with an outdoor power equipment area and an especially large garden center.

Westlake, which has six other stores in the area, will hire 30 full-time and part-time employees.

Applicants can apply at www.Snagajob.com by searching for “Westlake Ace Hardware” and entering the zip code 67037.