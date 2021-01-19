Law firm to move headquarters within Wichita and open western Kansas office

Patterson Legal Group is going to move its Wichita headquarters from the Farm Credit Bank Building on North Waco because it wants more visibility. File photo

Tyler Patterson said he’s counting down the days till he can move the Patterson Legal Group’s Wichita headquarters — even though he hasn’t actually found where that new space will be.

He’s now prepared for an onslaught of real estate calls.

Currently, the firm’s main office is at the Farm Credit Bank Building at 245 N. Waco.

“We want to be more visible in Wichita and a little more easily accessible for people,” Patterson said.

He said a street-level building, preferably one the firm owns, would be most ideal. His top need is visibility, though.

“It’s all about visibility, really,” Patterson said. “When we are not visible in our office tower, its just more difficult to be part of the community.”

The firm also has an office on Central just west of Hillside.

Patterson said the lease at the Farm Credit Bank Building is up this year, which is prompting the move. He wants to have a new place by summer. That’s also when a new Garden City office will open.

“We’ve got a lot of clients from western Kansas,” Patterson said. “Garden is really central for western Kansas.”

Lawyer Coleman Younger will manage that office.

The firm also has offices in Topeka and St. Joseph, Mo.

Patterson said the firm’s new Wichita office will have less space than the current headquarter’s 11,000 square feet.

“Most of our team is working from home.”

He said the new space will be more of a co-working one where people can pop in when they want to.

“It’s working so well, and I think people like being able to work from home. It allows them a little more flexibility.”