Missouri company to bring numerous car washes to the Wichita area

The car wash business continues to expand in Wichita, this time with Columbia, Mo.-based Club Carwash planning at least seven total sites. Courtesy photo

The second Wichita-area Club Carwash is celebrating a Thursday opening at 2401 N. Rock Road in Derby, and there are several more sites to follow for the Columbia, Mo.-based company.

Next up is one under construction at the Saddlecreek Crossing center at 47th and Broadway. It will be just south of McDonald’s and Pizza Hut and face Broadway.

“That was our last available lot for sale at Saddlecreek Crossing,” said Jeff Lowrance of Lange Real Estate. “We’re excited for that shopping center to be doing so well.”

He said he’s confident the car wash will do well, too.

“It’s just one more service for the Crossgate District that was really needed. That area is so underserved.”

Lowrance said people’s reactions to new services like this are generally to say thanks and then ask for more. He said a steakhouse is currently tops on their lists.

The new Club Carwash will open around April.

Another one is coming to 141 S. Rock Road just south of Douglas around July followed by one at 2055 N. Woodlawn just south of 21st Street in October and another one at 1716 W. 21st St. just east of Amidon most likely in 2022.

The first Club Carwash opened near 127th and 21st streets in December.

The company offers what it calls “express exterior,” meaning it cleans only the outside of vehicles and then provides free vacuums.

Director of marketing Emeri Burgher said what sets apart Club Carwash is that there are people who help guide cars in to be washed and help prewash vehicles. Also, customers receive a damp microfiber towel to use for cleaning.

Burgher said she expects there to be at least seven Club Carwashes in the area eventually.