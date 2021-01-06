A new gym officially opens this week to help with those New Year’s resolutions

Exercise enthusiasts Monte and Yvette Ysidro are celebrating the grand opening of their new MADabolic gym in east Wichita this week. Courtesy photo

The new MADabolic, a gym designed around strength-based interval training through group classes, is celebrating a grand opening from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Exercise enthusiasts Monte and Yvette Ysidro, who also own Specs Eyewear and Eyewear Junkie, chose 11120 E. 26th St. just across from Greenwich Place for the first Wichita site for the franchise. They also plan a west-side site and possibly one downtown. They also have the franchise rights for Leawood.

MAD stands for momentum, anaerobic and durability, three areas of concentration that participants focus on during different days of the week.

The 50-minute workouts are done in groups of 25 people. Participants sign up online.

An example of one type of class might be a kettlebell station with various weights, a stationary bike station, another station with an agility ladder on the floor and another station with slider boards for another type of workout followed by a water bag station for a punching exercise.

The classes feature constant movement. Members can come as many times a week as they want, but four times a week is typical.

A membership is $149 a month, although there are some introductory specials.

At the grand opening, there will be tours, refreshments and giveaways. Visitors must register for the event.