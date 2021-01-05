New Cambridge Market store is focused on nutrition but also could lead to more stores

The new Soulfit Nutrition at Cambridge Market may lead to more Herbalife businesses, but co-owner Kalene Hoffmann said her main goal is to help with nutrition. Courtesy photo

Kalene Hoffmann likes Herbalife shakes and teas so much, she decided to open a business not far from her Tousled salon so they’d always be nearby for her to enjoy.

Her new Soulfit Nutrition is in Cambridge Market at 21st and Webb Road, just up the street from her Waterfront Plaza salon.

“Once I tried my first shake, I was hooked,” Hoffmann said.

“I’ve always loved fitness and nutrition.”

Hoffman used to co-own GoTimeTraining.

“Nutrition is what I love teaching people,” she said.

Soulfit offers individual shakes and teas for sale. It’s not a club.

However, Herbalife is a network marketing product, and customers can join if they’re interested.

“That’s not our business model . . . but that is a perk of it,” Hoffmann said. “It’s only talked about if asked.”

Hoffmann met business partner Kristi Brown at another club where Brown was working when Hoffmann fell in love with the drinks.

The shakes have a lot of fruity flavors or flavors based on vanilla and chocolate.

“My favorite one is banana nut bread,” Hoffmann said.

The teas come in two sizes and provide energy with only 15 calories. There are popular flavors such as cherry limeade, cherry bomb pop and acai flavors.

Hoffmann said Soulfit is about making body transformations through the drinks.

“We offer challenges, which are a lot of fun.”

She said it’s about building better habits and getting better nutrition with like-minded people.

“The accountability groups are amazing.”