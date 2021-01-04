AllMetal Recycling expands through another acquisition, this time in Salina

Just over a year after its last acquisition, AllMetal Recycling has acquired another business.

Clint Cornejo said his company has purchased Salina Iron & Metal in Salina and will change the name to AllMetal Recycling Salina.

“Geographically, it made sense for us,” he said. “It expands our footprint and our reach.”

Cornejo said AllMetal already has accounts in area, and he likes that Salina Iron & Metal is near I-35 and I-70 and has railroad access.

“It’s another good hub for us,” he said. “And it makes sense for the . . . grades of scrap iron that we sell.”

Also, Cornejo said he’s done business with Salina Iron & Metal owner Bob Butts.

“The way we do business matched up . . . with the way he did business.”

AllMetal has been growing through acquisitions in recent years, but this was the company’s only purchase this year. The last purchase was when AllMetal bought Glickman Metal Recycling in late 2019.

“This will be our sixth location.”

Cornejo said he’s not eyeing any other purchases right now

“That’s not to say something won’t come up. We’re always looking — looking for growth and opportunities.”