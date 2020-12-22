Jewel Angels Boutique owner wants to help ‘unleash your divine radiance’

This time last year, Jackie McGilbray introduced her Jewel Angels Boutique to Wichita through a pop-up store.

This year, she’s happy to have a full store open at 3236 E. Douglas just down from Vora and next to the new Himali Eats.

“I love the College Hill neighborhood,” McGilbray said.

“After living in larger cities, I can see the potential growth that is coming to the area.”

She first opened Jewel Angels near St. Louis in 2011. When her husband’s job took them to Houston, she eventually took the store online. When they moved back to their hometown of Wichita, McGilbray wanted to reopen the store.

“It’s a women’s boutique,” she said.

At one time, she carried men’s items, but now she focuses mainly on women’s clothing and accessories.

“We carry affordable luxuries,” McGilbray said.

That includes handbags, hats and jewelry along with clothing, such as shirts and jackets. Many of the items feature angel wings.

The Jewel part of the name comes from when McGilbray first opened her store near St. Louis and “everything was jeweled.”

The Angels part of the name “came from just our faith in God,” McGilbray said. “We believe that there are angels watching over us.”

She said the mission statement for Jewel Angels is “unleash your divine radiance.”

McGilbray said that’s her goal for each item she sells.

“It lights you up.”