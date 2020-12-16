Wichita Eagle Logo
Wichita construction firm merges with Manhattan contractor

Wichita’s Icon Structures has merged with Trinium Contractors of Manhattan.

“It was a great opportunity . . . for both companies to reach into other markets, to grow their staff,” said spokesman Denny Marlin.

“We’re going to keep the Icon name.”

Trinium will now be known as Icon of Manhattan.

“This makes it easier for us to expand our geographic reach,” Marlin said.

He said most superintendents don’t want to travel far from home. With some of Icon’s work in Kansas City, he said, “You know, they’re away from home for a year. . . . It’s hard.”

Marlin said both companies were doing well, and the merger has nothing to do with the pandemic.

“We didn’t break any records this year, but we finished about where we thought we would,” he said. “We feel very fortunate.”

Marlin said the merger “expands our knowledge base. . . . It also broadens the depth of our portfolio of work.”

“It’s going to be really great for both organizations.”

