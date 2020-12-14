Artist Armando Minjarez’s Del Norte ceramics business to become a pop-up store

Artist Armando Minjarez is turning his Del Norte ceramics business into a pop-up store at Revolutsia through the end of December. It may or may not turn into a permanent store. Courtesy photo

Though artist Armando Minjarez is getting a lot of orders after actress Drew Barrymore featured his work on her TV show’s website, he also lost a lot of business this year when the pandemic forced the cancellation of art fairs and holiday markets.

So when he was approached about a holiday pop-up store at Revolutsia, Minjarez said, “You know what? Let’s do it. It just makes sense.”

The market opens Thursday, although Minjarez is already there meeting customers who have ordered items through his online Del Norte ceramics store. That’s also what he’s calling his pop-up, which may or may not turn into a permanent store.

The store will be on the ground level of the development at Central and Volutsia next to Monica’s Bundt Cake.

Minjarez said customers can order online and pick up merchandise at the store or simply shop there. The pop-up will feature some items not available online.

The store will be open Thursday through Sunday noon to 6 p.m. through the end of the month, though hours and days could expand. It’s also open by appointment and will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas.

Minjarez is best known around Wichita for his public art projects, such as Horizontes, a large-scale community art project with 20 murals, including the centerpiece grain elevator mural.

He said he’ll make a decision later about whether or not to have a permanent store.

“It’s just a great opportunity to kind of test out how things go for me.”