‘Activity, energy’ and restaurants are part of the lure for this bank’s move downtown

Almost 25 years after first opening a branch in Wichita, Junction City-based Central National Bank is opening a second office here.

It won’t be a typical full banking branch.

“That is going to be an exclusive commercial lending office for us,” said Kevin Klein, market president for Wichita and regional lending manager.

The new office, at 920 E. Douglas just down from Larkspur, will be by appointment only.

It will be a space to meet and entertain clients as well as be what Klein calls a launch point for meals at nearby restaurants.

The bank has had a Wichita site at 4838 W. Central between West Street and I-235 since 1996.

Klein said there are a couple of reasons for the new office.

“Part of it is we are and have been tapped on space for some time . . . in our current location.”

He said the bank has had consistent growth of its commercial loan portfolio in Wichita and has added lenders.

Klein said downtown is an attraction as well, even amid a pandemic.

“Clearly, with all the activity, energy, positive things that are going on in downtown Wichita . . . we just feel it’s an excellent opportunity for us to be part of that energy.”

Klein called the site a convenient one with ties to a lot of social opportunities.

“We’re really excited to get down there and be part of that.”

The new office should open around the first of the year.

Jake Ramstack of InSite Real Estate Group handled the deal for the 2,200-square-foot space.

Klein said the bank continues to “look for acquisition opportunities when they come up.”

He said that could be in Wichita or elsewhere.

Klein said he’s still contemplating a name for the new office, and he’s keeping brand recognition in mind.

“This additional location will help with that.”