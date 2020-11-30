Pandemic derails wedding gown designer’s national plans, but she pivots with new idea

Before the pandemic got in the way, 2020 was setting up to be a big year for Alicia Ybarra, who was preparing to take her Vanya Designs on Commerce Street to a national level.

Now, she’s hoping her Plan B can help salvage her plans.

Following a couple of years of work, Ybarra had been ready to debut her convertible couture collection of mix-and-match bridal gowns at the National Bridal Market Chicago in March. Her goal was to get her custom dresses in 10 boutiques nationally.

The show was postponed and then eventually canceled, but Ybarra still hoped to have a chance to show retailers her work.

“We scrambled and put together a virtual showroom — a virtual trunk show.”

Midday Business Report Sign up for this newsletter for news and developments from the local business scene. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Buyers weren’t buying, though. Ybarra said they were wary of spending money on new inventory.

“I was like, I don’t know what to do next,” she said.

Ybarra had “put everything into Plan A, which was wholesaling, thinking that was a faster way to grow.”

Her Plan B is now to market directly to national consumers by creating custom gowns through a virtual design process.

Ybarra’s first attempt happened with an out-of-state bride this summer, but Ybarra said she was figuring out the virtual process on the fly and wasn’t able to clearly communicate in a way to make the bride feel comfortable. She didn’t get the sale, but Ybarra said the process helped her solidify her plans and talking points.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

“It got my wheels turning, so I started doing some research.”

She found a couple of other places nationally doing similar things.

“I know that there’s a demand.”

Ybarra said the virtual process is a safe and convenient way for brides to order dresses.

“I’m still working with them directly.”

She does an initial consultation just like always except that it’s by video. She shows fabric and lace, including how they move, and then mails a swatch package of samples.

Then Ybarra makes a lining, mails it and explains to a bride’s friends or family how to pin it so they can then discuss concerns about shape and silhouette. There is a series of virtual checkpoints, video conferences and photo exchanges “so that they’re still involved in that design process intimately every step of the way.”

Ybarra then mails the dress and encourages brides to have a fitting party with friends and family. She said she’ll resize a dress one time at no cost.

Though the cost of dresses will be a bit higher than normal due to the extra step of shipping, Ybarra said her gowns are still more economical than those from boutiques in larger cities, so she said she can see her work being an attractive option for brides elsewhere.

Ybarra now has her first virtual client in Chicago. The bride is the sister of one of Ybarra’s business colleagues.

She plans to find more customers through social media marketing.

“I’m really trying to offer that exact same personalized service.”

Even though this is Ybarra’s Plan B, it still fits with what her plans have always been. As she told The Eagle in 2017, “I would like to build this up to the point where I’m seen as a designer like you’re going to run into in New York City or Los Angeles. I don’t see … why location has to determine your profession.”