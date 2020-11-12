Urgent Pet Care to open on the east side

There’s not a lot of after-hours help for dogs and cats in the Wichita area, particularly on the east side, and that’s why veterinarian Brenda Cederberg said she’s opening a new urgent care practice near K-96 and Greenwich.

Urgent Pet Care, which will be similar to what urgent care is for human patients, will open in February at 11110 E. 26th St.

“When other vets close at 6, that’s when I’ll open,” Cederberg said.

She hasn’t set hours yet, and Cederberg doesn’t plan to be open overnight, but she said her goal is to offer help when veterinary clinics aren’t typically open. She will treat animals in the evenings and on weekends and then refer them back to their regular vets.

“I just want to bridge the gap between them and their referring veterinarian.”

Midday Business Report Sign up for this newsletter for news and developments from the local business scene. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Cederberg has been practicing for 25 years and said she has experience in general and emergency medicine, pain management, wound healing, advanced surgery and rehabilitation.

She had been at a clinic in Andover and, due to a noncompete, then commuted to the University of Missouri Veterinary Health Center Kansas City to work as an emergency veterinarian for the last two and a half years.

She knew she wanted to have her own practice because “I wanted to make it how I wanted to and call the shots.”

However, Cederberg hadn’t planned on urgent care until her work at the Kansas City health center.

She owns this business, and her husband, Kalven Cederberg, also owns a couple of businesses in downtown Wichita: Mud Haus and 2DOGS Concrete.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Jake Ramstack of InSite Real Estate Group handled the deal for the northeast space.

Urgent Pet Care mainly will treat dogs and cats, but Cederberg said if someone has another kind of pet who needs to be put out of pain, she probably can help with euthanizations.

Initially, Cederberg will be the only veterinarian, though she eventually plans to add more.

It seems like working strictly evenings and weekends would be a hard schedule, but Cederberg said she’s currently working an overnight schedule, “So I actually think it’s going to be easier.”