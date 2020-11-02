Nonprofit group that almost closed a few years ago now has a new name and office

Cindy Miles had big plans for the Nonprofit Chamber of Service when she became CEO four and a half years ago.

“When I came to this organization . . . they were about to close their doors,” she said.

Since then, it’s grown substantially, and now the renamed Kansas Nonprofit Chamber has its own building.

“We have managed to come up with funding to lease our own building — the whole building — at 700 N. Market.”

That’s across from space Envision had been loaning the Chamber for the last five years.

It’s a step toward bigger goals Miles has for the organization in Kansas and nationally.

The Chamber provides services, training, support and resources for nonprofit groups.

“We’re going to focus on becoming the statewide association for nonprofit organizations,” Miles said.

In the long term, she’d like to provide that in other states, too.

Outside of a similar group in Florida, Miles said, “Nonprofit chambers just don’t exist.”

At the new almost 6,000-square-foot space, Miles also plans a co-working area for nonprofits called the Social Innovation Hub. There also will be other offices that nonprofits can rent.

Some small nonprofits are able to get AmeriCorps VISTA workers, but only if they have offices for them to work in. The federal program won’t allow workers at anyone’s home, so Miles said they can use the Chamber’s space, too.

Along with expanding the Chamber’s office, Miles said she wants to expand services to include grant writing among other things.

It’s a lot of progress after years of struggle.

“This is huge,” Miles said.

“I had big goals, and I am taking us there.”