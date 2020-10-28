Cargill buys Bowers Plumbing space, and Bowers is now moving to a higher-profile spot

Almost four decades after moving into its building at 1547 N. Mosley, Bowers Plumbing is moving out.

“Cargill surrounds us in our current building,” said Kendall Cooper, Bowers general manager.

Cargill made what he calls a sweet deal, so in December, Bowers will move to 2020 E. First St. That’s the building best known as the former Import Auto space and most recently has been home to All Elements Auto and Marine, which is now moving to Park City.

With the move, Bowers is jumping from 5,600 square feet to 12,200 square feet.

“Currently we’re jam-packed tight,” Cooper said.

Midday Business Report Sign up for this newsletter for news and developments from the local business scene. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

That’s especially true for all of the company’s service vehicles.

“You literally have to suck in your tummy to get between them.”

He said the company will be able to add more lanes and trucks.

“We’ll have the capacity to double our truck fleet over time as we grow.”

The company already has added more employees, and Cooper said he plans to add more when he gets the increased space.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

“We’ve been busy,” he said.

“We’re struggling to keep up with the phones,” Cooper said as a phone was ringing in the background.

The new space is along the Canal Route, and Cooper said it allows for great access for customers and visibility, too, unlike the current building.

“A lot of times they have trouble finding us.”

Jake Ramstack and Carl Hebert of InSite Real Estate Group handled the deal.

Bowers started in 1955 and does mostly residential plumbing.

Cooper said the move will allow Bowers to grow larger and support a lot more business.

“Right now, we’re turning work away,” he said. “We’re going to have a lot more resources at our disposal.”