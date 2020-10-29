Double-gut punch stalls MakeICT’s plans, but its new building is almost ready

MakeICT, the nonprofit that bills itself as Wichita’s maker space, was riding something of a high at this time last year.

Membership was up to about 430 people, the group purchased the first building of its own — the former Booth Elementary School at 5920 E. Mount Vernon — and had money to upgrade the almost 22,000-square-foot space.

Instead of opening in the new space in early 2020 as planned, MakeICT had to vacate its leased space in the Douglas Design District in April, and its new space still wasn’t ready. It’s been much more expensive to renovate than anticipated. Renovations were budgeted to cost $35,000, which the group’s $50,000 in reserves would have covered, but that number jumped to around $100,000.

“When it gets right down to it, the school, it’s a relic from 1952,” said JaiPal Chauhan, the group’s president and general contractor.

“That compounded with COVID pretty much destroyed us.”

MakeICT couldn’t benefit from any CARES Act money because it has no employees.

“Grant money totally dried up,” Chauhan said.

Members couldn’t come because of COVID-19, and membership dropped to 250 people.

“We lose maybe 40 people a month,” Chauhan said.

Finally, though, the new space is close to opening — Nov. 15 is the target date — and there’s a membership drive to help with the rebuilding campaign.

Monthly membership usually is $25, which allows 24-7 access to all areas of the building.

“We have a core of members who no matter what happens have continued to pay their $25 a month, and that is really the way that we’ve been able to continue to keep going,” Chauhan said.

Now, to entice new members in part to help pay building costs, he said, “We really are offering an amazing deal.”

A six-month membership costs $150, as usual, and members get a T-shirt. A three-year membership is $750, which means six months are free. A five-year membership is $1,200, which means there’s a year free.

Memberships can start whenever someone chooses and are transferable.

Members have access to shops for working with wood and metal and on electronics and textiles. There is a printmaking shop and one for bike repair. There’s an art gallery and co-working space among other designated areas.

“You do not need to know how to do anything to be a member because there is the opportunity to learn and network with people who do,” Chauhan said.

He calls MakeICT an incubator for business, adventurers and tinkerers.

There are a lot of retired and working aircraft engineers, machinists, welders, master carpenters, artists and programmers who belong.

“That’s the real advantage of a place like MakeICT,” Chauhan said.

For anyone looking to possibly change jobs, he said it’s a great place to hang out with people in another industry and check out possibilities.

Classes to approve members on machinery generally don’t cost extra, although other classes often do. Nonmembers can take classes, too, at a different rate than members.

Chauhan said the city was generous to allow MakeICT to move in its equipment when its lease at 1500 E. Douglas ended. The shops are all set up, but none of the machinery is plugged in yet until the city licenses it for use.

“We’re, like, so close,” Chauhan said.

He said there will be substantial completion of the work the city has requested by Nov. 15, and he’s hoping for approval to open by then.

There are a few days left on the membership drive.

“It’s a great opportunity,” Chauhan said.

“It’s a fantastic space.”