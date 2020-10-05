Work is underway at likely Amazon Park City site; an announcement should be imminent

There’s still no official confirmation, but work has started on what looks to be a massive Amazon warehouse at the northeast corner of 69th North and Broadway in Park City.

Have You Heard? first reported news of the warehouse — with more than 1 million square feet on the main floor and more than 250,000 square feet on the mezzanine level — in July. At that time and since then, no one with Park City, Amazon or Scannell Properties, which represents Amazon in warehouse deals, has confirmed that one is coming.

However, an announcement looks to be imminent. All indications are that not only is it Amazon but that — as some people in the real estate industry put it — the even bigger news would be if it isn’t Amazon. There aren’t that many businesses that need that much space.

Demolition has started on some buildings that had been on the property. There are a couple of dozen trucks and lots of workers in the area.

The warehouse is supposed to open by August 2021.

This Amazon news follows years of the giant retailer eyeing the greater Wichita market.

In May, Have You Heard? reported that Amazon would be opening in a new 140,000-square-foot warehouse near 37th and Webb Road, and the city confirmed the news in July.

It’s not yet clear why Amazon chose to do two separate facilities. There are also questions as to whether Ag Eagle’s move to Wichita is related to Amazon’s arrival.

Some of those questions may continue to linger, but check back soon for another Park City update, which could be in the next week or two.