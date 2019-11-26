Not so handy around the house? Here’s help

Jeremiah and Dianne Shaw considered a number of possible franchises to go into and finally settled on one in part because it’s a service they used previously. Now, the two have Handyman Connection of Wichita East. Courtesy photo

Jeremiah and Dianne Shaw considered a number of possible franchises to go into and finally settled on one in part because it’s a service they happened to use previously themselves.

Now, the two have Handyman Connection of Wichita East.

“We used this franchise when we were in the military,” Jeremiah Shaw says. “It was a good fit.”

He had been in the Army and did construction there and for a private Wichita firm after he retired two and a half years ago.

Shaw says he and his wife had an interest in being entrepreneurs but also liked the idea of having a foundation on which to rely.

“It’s very easy to reach out and talk to other franchisees about it,” he says.

The company, which has a focus on east Wichita but will do business around the city and beyond, offers a variety of routine home maintenance services, such as carpentry and painting.

Handyman Connection so far has four full-time employees and a couple of subcontractors.

In addition to helping homeowners, Shaw says Handyman Connection also will be able to keep some local craftsmen busy.