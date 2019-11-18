Retailer with major growth plans moves family and distribution center to Wichita area

Nicole Hedges-Campos and her husband, Mark Campos, have moved their family, including Krue, left, and Dash, to the Wichita area and are moving their Bling distribution center here as well in preparation for major growth of their women’s clothing and accessory chain over the next two years. Courtesy photo

Wichita already has quite a bit of Bling, but there’s much more coming.

Nicole Hedges-Campos and her husband, Mark Campos, have two Bling stores in Wichita — at NewMarket Square and Greenwich Place — but they’re adding more here and elsewhere along with moving their distribution center and their family to the area as well.

“We have some big growth plans in the future, and we needed to get where we can grow bigger quicker,” Hedges-Campos says.

In the decade since they started the women’s clothing and accessory shop, the two have opened a dozen Bling stores across Kansas and in Nebraska.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

They have been based in Scott City but decided to move operations and themselves to the Wichita area for several reasons.

For instance, Hedges-Campos says they spend a lot of time going to market and like how accessible the airport is here.

“This just made the most sense.”

By the end of December, they’ll have a new 8,700-square-foot distribution center in Andover.

Hedges-Campos says what they really need is a 12,000-square-foot space, so they’ve signed only a one-year lease “until we find our forever home.”

A dozen stores plus two major moves seem like a lot to happen in a decade.

“We just worked our tails off,” Hedges-Campos says.

She credits a great leadership team.

“We built a brand.”

Customers have been key as well, Hedges-Campos says.

“We have a lot of people who shop multiple locations.”

She says there are different products at different stores.

“We really do cater to all age groups of women,” Hedges-Campos says.

She says she wants to create an experience for customers so they leave feeling better than when they walked in.

Hedges-Campos says the next two years likely will be her company’s biggest growth years for new stores.

“We have some big ones in the works,” she says. “We’re just setting ourselves up for that by being here.”

Her parents are moving to Wichita from Scott City as well. Hedges-Campos’ mother, Dee Hedges, is now working with her.

“She’s kind of my right hand,” Hedges-Campos says.

“We’re all all in.”