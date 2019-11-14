J.V. Johnston embarks on another new career

J.V. Johnston, who still is a co-owner in the Johnston’s clothing store, is leaving Newman University to become executive director of the Guadalupe Clinic. The Wichita Eagle

Not quite six years after leaving his retail career for Newman University, J.V. Johnston is embarking on another new career as executive director of the Guadalupe Clinic.

“I’m not running from something, I’m running to — I’m running to a great mission,” he says.

The clinic provides healthcare services for the working poor at three locations. Johnston says he likes the greater mission but also the personal opportunity to grow.

“It’s just a great opportunity to lead a great organization.”

In March 2014, he took a step back from Johnston’s, the men’s clothier just east of 21st and Greenwich in which he’s still a co-owner, to become Newman’s vice president of institutional advancement.

“I still love the mission here,” Johnston says.

He’ll start his new job in January. Johnston says it’s only a coincidence he is leaving around the same time as Newman President Noreen Carrocci.

“I know people kind of draw that parallel.”

Last year, when Johnston’s was going through a transformation, Johnston returned to the store for six weeks. He says it was a time to figure out if that might be his future again one day. It isn’t, at least for now.

“You know, retail’s really, really hard work,” Johnston says. “You’re on your feet all day.”

Johnston has a different kind of hard work ahead of him at the Guadalupe Clinic.

For starters, the clinic still has some rebuilding to do in the community from fallout over the annual Midwest Winefest, which benefits the clinic.

Winefest lost its main wine provider and some participating bars and restaurants earlier this year after organizers decided not to invite back businesses whose practices were “morally and ethically” at odds with the Catholic Church’s values. Among those businesses were bars and restaurants frequented by members of the LGBTQ community.

“There’s some challenges, and that’s certainly one of them,” Johnston says.

So what are the other challenges?

“Well, we’ll find out when I get there.”